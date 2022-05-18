(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The body of a woman was found from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby informed aboutthe body of a 35-year-old woman in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak No 6-JB.

On information, the Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.