UrduPoint.com

Woman's Body Recovered From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Woman's body recovered from canal

The body of a woman was found from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The body of a woman was found from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby informed aboutthe body of a 35-year-old woman in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak No 6-JB.

On information, the Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jhang Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive conclu ..

Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive concludes

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022 ..

S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022

2 minutes ago
 67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Liquor seized, accused arrested

Liquor seized, accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Boy drowns in sewerage drain

Boy drowns in sewerage drain

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee meets

Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee meets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.