ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Women's Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC) has started the different skill development courses for poor and deserving students who were awaiting their intermediate results.

According to an official, the centre would impart different courses under this programme to help channelize poor women's hidden skills, besides economically empowering them.

She said that the courses include dress making, textile designing, glass painting, short computer course and beauty parlour.

The source said that the aim of said programme was to facilitate needy women and enabling them to support their families through their professional skills, mitigating poverty at grassroots level.

She said that WWDC was committed to empowering women in all possible ways.