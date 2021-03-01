UrduPoint.com
Work On Health Projects Underway In Rawalpindi

Mon 01st March 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District Finance and Development Officer Health Dr Ali Ahsan on Monday said the construction of a new hospital and up-gradation of various health projects was underway.

Giving details, the Director told APP that 74 percent of construction work of setting up the new Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ) at Potohar Town has been completed for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 355.2 million.

The Director informed that in the first phase the construction of 1st floor has been completed while the flooring of 2nd,3rd floor besides Mumty, garages, canteen, laundry, boundary wall and residences for officials are being completed to help ailing segments of the society "The Rs 656.028 million health project, inaugurated in September 2017 will hopefully be completed by June 2021, adding the provincial government has so far spent Rs 355.2 million out of the total Rs 473.31 million allocated for the construction while Rs 182.7 million would be spent on purchasing of necessary equipment", he said.

The Director further informed that the renovation work of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree is in the final stages as 91 percent of construction work has been completed at the cost of Rs 45.24 million out of the total Rs 49.255 mln allocated for the project.

Ahsan said that after the installation of the heating system which was in progress the work on the project would be finished.

Giving details about the Up-gradation of Basic Health Unit(BHU)to Rural Health Center(RHC) level hospital at Thoa Khalsa in tehsil Kahuta, he said 100% of construction work of the main building has been completed at a cost of Rs 19.8 million while Rs 26.17 mln would be utilized for the purchase of hospital"s equipment including x-ray, ultrasound.

Ali said that the Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and all available resources would be used to bring a visible change in the delivery of the best health services.

