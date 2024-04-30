Open Menu

Workshop On Climate Change, First Aid & Disaster Management Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Workshop on climate change, first aid & disaster management concludes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, in collaboration with the Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (SALU) conducted a comprehensive three-day training workshop aimed at empowering youth with essential skills in climate change awareness, first aid, and disaster management has been concluded on Tuesday.

Over 30 dedicated volunteers representing the climate change society and disaster management society participated. The participants engaged actively in various training sessions, equipped themselves with crucial knowledge, and demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities in times of need.

Incharge students Societies Center Dr Ali Raza Lashari, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, underscored the importance of such vital training initiatives for the youth of SALU and surrounding areas.

He emphasized the significant role of well-trained group of volunteers plays in mitigating the impact of natural disasters such as floods, underscoring the growing importance of volunteerism in Pakistan.

Ms Saira Shahid commended the volunteer efforts of SALU in aiding flood-affected areas and addressing climate change challenges.

In a concluding ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants, recognizing their dedication and commitment to becoming agents of positive change in their communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khairpur

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

31 minutes ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

39 minutes ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

6 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan