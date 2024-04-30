Workshop On Climate Change, First Aid & Disaster Management Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, in collaboration with the Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (SALU) conducted a comprehensive three-day training workshop aimed at empowering youth with essential skills in climate change awareness, first aid, and disaster management has been concluded on Tuesday.
Over 30 dedicated volunteers representing the climate change society and disaster management society participated. The participants engaged actively in various training sessions, equipped themselves with crucial knowledge, and demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities in times of need.
Incharge students Societies Center Dr Ali Raza Lashari, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, underscored the importance of such vital training initiatives for the youth of SALU and surrounding areas.
He emphasized the significant role of well-trained group of volunteers plays in mitigating the impact of natural disasters such as floods, underscoring the growing importance of volunteerism in Pakistan.
Ms Saira Shahid commended the volunteer efforts of SALU in aiding flood-affected areas and addressing climate change challenges.
In a concluding ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants, recognizing their dedication and commitment to becoming agents of positive change in their communities.
