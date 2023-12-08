Workshop on "Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A post conference workshop about "The Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" was organized by Pakistan Society for Microbiology in collaboration with Sindh education department, Pakistan Science Foundation and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center, Karachi, at Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation and Medical Sciences here Friday.

A great number of students and coordinators from about ten different government schools from different districts of Karachi including Delhi Girls Secondary School, APWA Government School, Tauseef Memorial School, Balochi school Lyari, Sachal Goth School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School University Campus, Government Boys Secondary School Gulshan Iqbal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Pilot. Students of Hamdard University, Bahria University and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre also attended the workshop.

During the workshop, an awareness session was held about the diseases that occur in everyday life and the germs that cause their spread.

Dr.

Saba and Dr. Aqil briefed the participants about the Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation and Medical Sciences and told the audience about the offering courses with the orientation of science and technology.

Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Dr. Shah Ali Al Qadr from the University of Karachi, Dr. Nain Tara from Bahria University, Dr. Ghulam Fatima from Civil Hospital, Dr. Shazia Akbar from Dow University, Dr. Sadaf Akbar from Malir University of Science and Technology discussed about the different diseases and their mode of transmission via air, food, hands, oral and various types of dissemination.

In the end of the workshop, the coordinators of schools appreciated the workshop regarding the role of germs in basic everyday life and invited the PSM team to organize seminars or workshops on these topics in their schools and said that such workshops and seminars are very important for the students of schools and colleges to understand the basic science and disease-causing germs and to keep themselves, their families, and the community safe from them.