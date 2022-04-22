World Book and Copyright Day to be marked on April 23

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the globe, the World Book and Copyright Day will be observed on April 23 across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Book and Copyright Day will be observed on April 23 across the globe including Pakistan.

The Day is annually observed on April 23 to mark the anniversary of the birth or death of a range of well-known writers.

A range of activities to promote reading and cultural aspects of books are held all over the world. Many of these emphasize international cooperation or friendships between countries. The events include relay readings of books and plays; the distribution of bookmarks; the announcement of the winners of literary competitions; and actions to promote the understanding of laws on copyright and the protection of authors' intellectual property.

World Book and Copyright Day is an occasion to pay a worldwide tribute to books and authors and encourage people to discover the pleasure of reading.

It is hoped that this will lead to the renewed respect for those who have made irreplaceable contributions to social and cultural progress.

In some years, the UNESCO prize for Children's and Young People's Literature in the Service of Tolerance is awarded. It is also hoped that World Book and Copyright Day will increase people's understanding of and adherence to copyright laws and other measures to protect intellectual copyright.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:abk/R:abk\778