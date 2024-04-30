Open Menu

World Celebrates International Labour Day

April 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) International Labor Day would be celebrated on 1 May with a renewed commitment to upholding workers’ rights.

Various public and private organizations host conferences, seminars, marches, walks to honor the ultimate sacrifices of laborers.

However, May 1st was included as a public holiday in the Cabinet Division circular listing all gazetted holidays for the year 2024 and the schools would remain close on this occasion.

The government will make a formal announcement that all educational institutions including schools will remain closed across the country on the first day of May.

The schools in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other areas of the country will observe a public holiday on Wednesday on the account of Labour Day.

The first labor policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. For the unversed, World Labour Day is marked to remember the massacre of laborers when ten unarmed demonstrators were shot and killed in the year 1937.

