World Celebrates International Labour Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) International Labor Day would be celebrated on 1 May with a renewed commitment to upholding workers’ rights.
Various public and private organizations host conferences, seminars, marches, walks to honor the ultimate sacrifices of laborers.
However, May 1st was included as a public holiday in the Cabinet Division circular listing all gazetted holidays for the year 2024 and the schools would remain close on this occasion.
The government will make a formal announcement that all educational institutions including schools will remain closed across the country on the first day of May.
The schools in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other areas of the country will observe a public holiday on Wednesday on the account of Labour Day.
The first labor policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. For the unversed, World Labour Day is marked to remember the massacre of laborers when ten unarmed demonstrators were shot and killed in the year 1937.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on plea challenging wheat procurement policy1 second ago
-
CM approves policy to upgrade all primary schools to bring 4.1 m out-of-school children to schools5 seconds ago
-
PHA to organize Jashan-e-Bahran from May 710 minutes ago
-
Commissioner attend funeral prayer of martyred Dolphin Squad cop10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia resolve to harness economic potential, take bilateral ties to new heights10 minutes ago
-
PM departs for homeland as WEF special meeting in Riyadh concludes20 minutes ago
-
Anti Polio campaign in full swing across Sukkur division: Commissioner30 minutes ago
-
Inter district fire,rescue drill competition held30 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed30 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast in Karachi shop kills one, hurts several40 minutes ago
-
68,800 Pakistanis to perform hajj this year; Secretary40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition after encounter40 minutes ago