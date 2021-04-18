UrduPoint.com
World Heritage Day: CM Stresses Preserving Unique Monuments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that preserving unique monumental buildings and historical sites was a need of the hour.

In a message on the World Heritage Day, he said that observing the day in respect to historical places and heritage buildings was a good omen. He said said "our heritage reminds us of our past".

"The happy memories of the past make our lives beautiful. Punjab's historical sites and monuments have a recognition at global level because of their architectural beauty," added the chief minister.

The historical buildings in Lahore are a testament to its architectural beauty.

The Punjab government is making serious efforts to protect and promote its heritage at global level, added the CM.

More Stories From Pakistan

