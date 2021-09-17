World needs to be decisive to confront climate change challenges : NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said it is high time for the world to take serious action to mitigate future impacts of climate change.

Climate change is severely affecting all socio-economic sectors of developing countries so there was a dire need to be decisive to confront climate change challenges, the NA speaker said while addressing the event in connection with preparation for up-coming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP-26).

The event was organized by the National Assembly standing committee on climate change in the parliament house, a news release said.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan was now at number fifth in the worst climate affected nations of the world which was a matter of deep concern for the entire nation.

He said the parliament was fully cognizant of the adverse impact of climate change and would oversee the incumbent government's initiatives of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign , aimed at casting positive impacts on country's environment.

He added that the parliament, being the representative of common people, was making all out efforts to ameliorate the issues faced by common people. He said the present assembly has legislated in the best interest of masses and so far 94 Bills have been passed which included 16 private member bills and over 200 private members bills were under consideration in the standing committees.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said agriculture is the backbone of the socio-economic development in the country, adding that it was the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that special committee on agriculture products has been forwarding diverse recommendation to government for resolving the outstanding issues faced by farmer's community and most of these have been implemented.

Asad Qaiser said special committee on development and progress of erstwhile FATA would play a vital role to overcome all the shortcomings faced by the brave people of erstwhile FATA since long.

He said all the resources would be allocated to bring the region into the mainstream. He said incumbent government was fully cognizant of the situation in Afghanistan and was ready to support Afghan brethren especially in provision of basic food and humanitarian supplies. He said Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group would try to facilitate Afghani brethren in this hour of need.