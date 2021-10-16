UrduPoint.com

World Peace Lies In Resolving Kashmir, Palestine Issues: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that key to peace in the world lies in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that key to peace in the world lies in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has become ambassador of Kashmiris in true sense and is fighting their case all over the world.

He was addressing a function titled "Aik Sham Kashmir Keh Naam" at Bergamo in Italy on Saturday. EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Loser and Farooq Arshad Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mian Aftab Ahmed, Qaiser King Bashir Bosal and others were also present, according to spokesman of Governor House here.

In his address, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan was ready to make any sacrifice for its freedom.

Governor said that during his visit to Europe, he met more than 25 members of the European Parliament and apprised them of the Indian atrocities and terrorism in Kashmir and had urged them all to put an end to such atrocities in Kashmir.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India had perpetrated worst form of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the Kashmir issue was resolved, adding that peace in the region was in jeopardy since Narendra Modi had come to power because he stood by the terrorists and their facilitators.

While appreciating overseas Pakistanis for raising their voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris, the Governor said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the time will surely come when Kashmir will become Pakistan.

He vowed, "We stand with our brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for their freedom."EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Losar said that the bravery and courage with which Kashmiris were fighting against Indian atrocities was a testament to the fact that no power in the world can defeat the morale of Kashmiris, God willing the day will come when Kashmir will be free.

Pakistan India Imran Khan World Governor Palestine Punjab Europe Parliament Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Bergamo Italy God All

More Stories From Pakistan

