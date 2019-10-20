(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Defence analyst Lieutenant General (Retired) Asif Yaseen Malik said on Sunday that the world power's economic interests had further escalated tensions in the world.

Speaking in a radio program, he said the world should take concrete actions to pressurize India and Israel to stop committing Muslim genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

He said abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution had further strengthened the indigenous freedom movement in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Modi had committed a strategic blunder by scraping special constitutional status of Kashmir. International media had badly exposed brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

International Relation Expert Dr. Talat Wazarat said the situation in Kashmir was very sensitive and people did not have access to food and medical facilities. India was following the footsteps of Israel.

He added that the international community was biased towards Muslims and that the United Nations should implement its resolutions and ensure political solution of Kashmir issue.

Another International Relation Expert Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan said Indian troops were deliberately targeting innocent civilians including women and children to suppress indigenous freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed his concerns that markets were closed and it was leading towards economic collapse of the occupied valley. The international community should intervene and take actions against Indian atrocities and worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir were eying upon Pakistan to advocate Kashmir cause at international front. Ruthless curfew in Occupied Kashmir had made lives of people of Kashmir miserable, he added.

Dr. Sarfraz Khan (IR Expert) said there was a complete clampdown in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Despite all the force and weapons, India had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement. Indian government is highly influenced by RSS ideology which was based on Hindu fundamentalism, extremism and hatred.

He said Modi was a terrorist and responsible for killing thousands of Muslims in Indian Gujrat. International community should come forward to play its due role and pressurize India to stop atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Right of self determination was the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir, he added.