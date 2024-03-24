World TB Day Observed
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) World Tuberculosis (TB) Day was observed here and across the country like many other countries around the globe on Sunday with a renewed pledge to raise awareness about the disease to make Pakistan a healthy society.
In Pakistan too, tuberculosis (TB) takes thousands of lives every year.TB is considered to be the second deadliest infectious disease in the world after corona, however, TB is curable.
To mark the day‚ different seminars, walks, awareness camps and other activities were organised by various governmental and non-government organisations in
According to the data of National TB programme, around 6 lakh cases are reported in Pakistan every year, of which at least 27,000 are reported to be multi-drug resistant types while around 40,000 patients die from the infection.
The data further reveals that about 400,000 TB patients in Pakistan benefit from free diagnosis and treatment facilities every year and there are more than 1603 modern laboratories equipped with health facilities in all provinces to deal with the menace of TB.
To create awareness among the masses about the disease , world TB Day is marked on March 24 every year, which kills seven million people every year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price control mechanism fully activated: DC7 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' drive continues in Narowal district27 minutes ago
-
Pak Day; flag hoisting ceremony at Pak Embassy Minsk37 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather predicted in KP37 minutes ago
-
600 ration bags of Ramadan package seized, house sealed37 minutes ago
-
“Malanga Gang” involved in street crimes arrested47 minutes ago
-
Three held, stolen items recovered47 minutes ago
-
Rising begging trend in twin cities sparks concern57 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, Ice recovered in DI Khan57 minutes ago
-
1500 kg adulterated tea confiscated1 hour ago
-
Special cleanliness plan prepared for Eid: CEO MWMC1 hour ago
-
JI Bahawalpur seeks control on inflation1 hour ago