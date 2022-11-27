MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Women University Multan will hold a three-day International Conference on Chemical and Allied Science for Sustainable Development from November 28 at its Katchehry Campus here.

The conference is being organized under auspices of Chemistry Department.

The chief guest of the inaugural ceremony will be Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi. Dr Sara Musadiq, Chairperson of the Chemistry Department, will be the focal person.