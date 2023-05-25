UrduPoint.com

Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada Observed In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Senior officials of Pakistan Army, district management and Bahawalpur police paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed forces, police and other forces in a ceremony held at Police Lines Bahawalpur.

A ceremony was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur to observe Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada. The ceremony was attended by senior officials included General Officer Commanding (GOC), 26 Div, Pakistan Army, Maj-General.

Shahid Pervaiz, Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur Division, Rai Babar Saeed, Commissioner Bahawalpur, Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas and others.

The officials prayed for the departed souls of martyrs. Flowers were also laid. The police contingent presented guard of honour on this occasion. Gifts were distributes among the families of the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that martyrs of the country would be remembered and added that the nation was proud of them. "Our martyrs are our pride," they said.

More Stories From Pakistan

