- Home
- Pakistan
- Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim remembered on her 12th death anniversary
Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Remembered On Her 12th Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Today is the 12th death anniversary of Arfa Karim Randhawa - the youngest microsoft Certified Professional of the world.
She died on January 14, 2012 in Lahore at the age of 16 due to an epileptic attack.
Arfa Karim, who was in a small village near Faisalabad on February 2, 1995. , became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) by passing the MCP examination at the age of just nine in 2004.
Microsoft owner Bill Gates invited her to visit the company’s headquarter in the United States when she was 10.
She won many awards and international recognitions for her brilliance in the world of Information Technology (IT).
She was awarded the Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal in the field of Science and Technology in 2005 by the government. She also received the Salaam Pakistan Youth Award the same year.
Arfa Karim was also gien the Pride of Performance award.
A well-equipped software technology park in Lahore has been named after her.
Recent Stories
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages37 minutes ago
-
2200 CCTV cameras being installed to maintain law and order; Dr Jamal47 minutes ago
-
'PML-N to steer country out of crisis'57 minutes ago
-
ECP urges political parties to ensure 5pc women candidates on general seats for 2024 elections57 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered57 minutes ago
-
RDA, PITB sign agreement for E-filing system57 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Free travel facilities to students extended1 hour ago
-
Call for caution amidst harsh winter conditions1 hour ago
-
Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Fire at bat factory1 hour ago
-
Warm clothes distributed among patients2 hours ago