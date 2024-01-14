Open Menu

Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Remembered On Her 12th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Today is the 12th death anniversary of Arfa Karim Randhawa - the youngest microsoft Certified Professional of the world.

She died on January 14, 2012 in Lahore at the age of 16 due to an epileptic attack.

Arfa Karim, who was in a small village near Faisalabad on February 2, 1995. , became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) by passing the MCP examination at the age of just nine in 2004.

Microsoft owner Bill Gates invited her to visit the company’s headquarter in the United States when she was 10.

She won many awards and international recognitions for her brilliance in the world of Information Technology (IT).

She was awarded the Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal in the field of Science and Technology in 2005 by the government. She also received the Salaam Pakistan Youth Award the same year.

Arfa Karim was also gien the Pride of Performance award.

A well-equipped software technology park in Lahore has been named after her.

More Stories From Pakistan