Youth Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Youth commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a petty issues in the jurisdiction of Bhera police

station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 21-year-old Bilal of Chawa village shot himself with a pistol after

an altercation with his family over some domestic issues.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

