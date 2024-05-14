Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a petty issues in the jurisdiction of Bhera police

station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 21-year-old Bilal of Chawa village shot himself with a pistol after

an altercation with his family over some domestic issues.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.