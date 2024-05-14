Youth Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a petty issues in the jurisdiction of Bhera police
station on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said 21-year-old Bilal of Chawa village shot himself with a pistol after
an altercation with his family over some domestic issues.
Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders swift activation of inactive water filtration plants8 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public11 minutes ago
-
Uniform policy pursued to combat power pilferage: Nazeer Tarar17 minutes ago
-
PM Coordinator advises PTI to engage in unconditional national dialogue18 minutes ago
-
PM's timely decision on AJK situation averted a tragedy: Tarar27 minutes ago
-
KP NAT 2023 Results: Girls outperform boys in all grades; performance of rural students remains stab ..27 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke centers set up in hospitals across Sukkur division28 minutes ago
-
Mangla Refurbishment project to add additional 310 MW electricity to national grid37 minutes ago
-
Randhawa chairs Islamabad Development Working Party meeting38 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister takes serious notice of minor's rape38 minutes ago
-
Toddler dies from snake bite in Okara38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to accelerate all CPEC projects47 minutes ago