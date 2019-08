MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::A youth was killed in a road accident near Basti Darogh here on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Ibrar s/o Muhammad Yousaf was returning home from city area on a motorcycle when a bus hit him near Basti Darogh. He died on the spot.

Police have arrested the bus driver, however, the heirs of victim pardoned the driver.