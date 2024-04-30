Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A youth was stabbed to death over producing resistance in teasing his sister in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that accused Anwar teased a girl in Chak 104/R-B and her brother Naseem reprimanded him.

Over this issue, Anwar got enraged and he along with his accomplices attacked Naseem with a stab.

As a result, Naseem received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits who managed to escape from the scene, he added.