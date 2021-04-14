UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Plants Sapling At Pakistan Boys Scout Association HQs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:12 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday planted a tree sapling here at the Pakistan Boys Scout Association Headquarters (HQs) as part of the spring plantation drive launched under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (10BTTP) project

The minister welcomed the start of the holy month of Ramazan in an eco-friendly style by planting a tree. National Project Director of 10BTTP Hassan Ali Sukhera was also present on the occasion.

Zartaj Gul later held a meeting with Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scout Association Faraz Qamar Daha, who briefed her about the importance of scouts association and their role in community service endeavours.

Currently, he said there were 0.75 million scouts registered across the country that could play a key role in massive plantation.

The minister also visited the 10BTTP office where Hassan Ali Sukhera briefed her about the progress and ongoing activities of the project.

