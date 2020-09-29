Zero tolerance against fake pesticides' sellers: Secy Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Tuesday said that government was pursuing zero tolerance policy against the sellers of fake pesticides.

Agriculture department was responsible for provision of quality pesticides. The department was taking practical steps to ensure availability of standard pesticides.

He was chairing a meeting, attended by inspectors of Pest Warning Department.

He directed inspectors to ensure transparent process of sampling of pesticides. In case any persons was found selling fake pesticides, then action would also be taken against the inspector concerned.

He instructed them to have complete information about Pesticide ordinance as sellers of fake pesticides could be punished through courts. The inspectors should have strong evidences against the mafias, involved in selling fake pesticides.

The inspectors should check expiry of pesticides. The performance of pesticide inspectors would be reviewed once in a month, he maintained. The secretary agriculture South Punjab also directed officials to create awareness among farmers for eradication of pink bollworms.