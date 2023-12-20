Open Menu

Ziaullah Appreciates Restoration Of Peshawar – Karachi Awan Express Train Service

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Ziaullah appreciates restoration of Peshawar – Karachi Awan express train service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chairman of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Standing Committee for Railway Dry Port Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Ziaul Haq Shardhi, appreciated the restoration of Peshawar to Karachi Awam Express on his request.

The Awam Express service from Peshawar to Karachi was suspected last year due to floods in Sindh and across the country.

The inaugural ceremony of the Awam Express was held here at Peshawar Cantt Railway Station and attended by Division Superintendent Peshawar Maqsood Ahmed Jan, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Railway Dry Port Zia Sarhadi, and children of the model institute for street children, 'Zamong Kor', Peshawar.

On the occasion, Zia Sarhadi said, "Awam Express has been restored on the demand of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which he expressed gratitude to Chairman Railways Mazhar Ali Shah and CEO Railways Amir Baloch."

He said, "KP province has great potential in gems, marble, handicrafts, furniture, honey, tobacco, and matchsticks, adding that there was a dire need for freight trains for the transportation of these goods."

