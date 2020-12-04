UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2021 Allam British Open Scheduled For June

Muhammad Rameez 31 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

2021 Allam British Open scheduled for June

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Friday announced that the 2021 Allam British Open, PSA World Tour Platinum tournament has been provisionally scheduled for June, 2021, subject to restrictions put in place by the UK government

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Friday announced that the 2021 Allam British Open, PSA World Tour Platinum tournament has been provisionally scheduled for June, 2021, subject to restrictions put in place by the UK government.

This comes following the cancellation of the 2020 Allam British Open, which had originally been postponed from its original dates of May 25-31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

The PSA, together with England Squash and title sponsor Dr Assem Allam, would now focus on staging the 2021 edition of the sport's longest-running tournament next summer at the University of Hull sports and Fitness Centre.

"While running the 2020 event in the next few months just isn't possible at this time, we are hopeful that we will be able to stage the 2021 edition in June," said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

"The British Open is one of the most distinguished tournaments in squash and the decision to change the status of the 2020 edition from postponed to cancelled is one that we have not made lightly.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing restrictions and protocols that come with it means that there are a number of hurdles involved when running a world-class sporting event.

We will stay in close contact with England Squash and Dr. Allam in the coming months as we look to stage the event next summer." England Squash Chief Executive, Keir Worth, said, "The major disruption caused by the global pandemic made it extremely challenging to schedule the Allam British Open in 2020, but we are absolutely delighted to schedule the event in 2021 and very much look forward to welcoming athletes from across the world once again. The Allam British Open is one of the highlights of the squash Calendar and we are focused on staging the best possible event with the PSA and other partners."Dr. Assem Allam said, "We remain committed to showcasing the world's best squash players in Hull in June. The decision to cancel the 2020 event was an exceedingly difficult, but necessary, decision to make due to the unwavering levels of uncertainty that not only shroud sport in this country but nearly all aspects of our lives.

"We will work closely with PSA, England Squash and the University of Hull to hold the tournament next year and will be following further updates from the UK government keenly to ensure the tournament can go ahead as planned," he said.

Related Topics

Squash World Sports United Kingdom May June 2020 Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Huawei's CFO extradition case entered into last ph ..

17 minutes ago

Police busted inter-district gang in sialkot

28 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 cases reach 47,388 in Afghanist ..

29 seconds ago

579 alm-seekers held during last week

31 seconds ago

Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical ..

35 minutes ago

Ninteen gangs busted, looted valuables of over Rs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.