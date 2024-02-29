20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Sports Directorate organised the 20th Annual Sports Day at its City Campus Sports Ground, here on Thursday.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masoud Anwar, along with UVAS Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, inaugurated the contests in the morning. Former hockey player and Olympian/gold medalist Prof Dr Tariq Aziz Khawaja was the chief guest at the prize-distribution ceremony, while former captain of Pakistan hockey team/Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Senior and former UVAS vice-chancellor/emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad were the guests of honor in the evening. Former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masoud Anwar, Principal KBCMA-CVAS Narowal Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Rana, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon were also present.

Students from all campuses including City Campus Lahore, Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Jhang and Khan Bahadar Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal participated in sports fixtures, which continued till late evening.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masoud Anwar promised to provide Rs 200 million from Livestock Department resources to establish a squash court and astroturf for athletics in near future for promotion of sports activities at the UVAS. He also promised to hand over the building of the Directorate of Breed Improvement to the UVAS for establishment of the squash court. He said sports activities were necessary not only for better health of human body but also relaxation of mind against stress. He said, “I really feel glad to know that the UVAS students were showing their abilities and winning medals in different sports at national and international level."

At the concluding ceremony, Dr Tariq Aziz Khawaja said that sports was necessary for character building, enhancing self-confidence and personality grooming. He also lauded the UVAS Sports Board for arranging such a mega sports event in a befitting manner. Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said that he was glad to see that the UVAS had great talent and it was direly needed to enhance sports activities in educational institutions to polish hidden talent.

Khawaja Junaid congratulated all winners of medals and said that dedication/hard work was key to success.

