Open Menu

Inter Club Athletics Championship On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Inter Club Athletics Championship on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inter Club Athletics Championship would be organized at Dhuddiwala Hostel

Ground Chak No.214-RB here on Wednesday (May 01, 2024).

District & Divisional Athletics Association Faisalabad in collaboration with

Lyallpur Athletics Club would organize the championship in which various

events would be arranged including 100 meter race, 200 meter, 400 meter,

800 meter, 1500 meter, 5000 meter, 110 meter hurdles, 200 meter relay

race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus throw, etc.

The organizing committee has completed all necessary arrangements to

hold the event in a befitting manner, spokesman of the athletics association

said here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad May Sunday Event All Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

14 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

14 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

14 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

14 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

14 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

14 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

14 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

14 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

14 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports