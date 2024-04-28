Inter Club Athletics Championship On Wednesday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inter Club Athletics Championship would be organized at Dhuddiwala Hostel
Ground Chak No.214-RB here on Wednesday (May 01, 2024).
District & Divisional Athletics Association Faisalabad in collaboration with
Lyallpur Athletics Club would organize the championship in which various
events would be arranged including 100 meter race, 200 meter, 400 meter,
800 meter, 1500 meter, 5000 meter, 110 meter hurdles, 200 meter relay
race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus throw, etc.
The organizing committee has completed all necessary arrangements to
hold the event in a befitting manner, spokesman of the athletics association
said here on Sunday.
