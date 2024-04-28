Rana Mashhood congratulates hockey players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has congratulated all players for being selected in the national hockey team.

It's a pleasure to see the selection process completed smoothly.

I hope the players will display good sportsmanship and bring glory to the country, Rana Mashhood said in a statement issued here.

He said my best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to the national hockey team.

We will have to make every possible effort to promote hockey in the country. Through promotion of sports, we can divert the attention of youth towards positive activities, he said.