RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) All three matches of third round of President's Cup One-Day Tournament in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

KRL and HEC shared points in Abbottabad, SNGPL and SBP shared points at Shoaib Akhtar cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, while Ghani Glass and Pakistan Television also shared points at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued here by Pakistan Cricket board.

Fourth round fixtures for Tuesday: SBP v WAPDA, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium; Ghani Glass v HEC, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium; SNGPL v KRL, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.