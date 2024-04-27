Open Menu

Pakistan Level T20I Series With Nine-run Victory Over New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Pakistan set a target of 179 runs for New Zealand, who managed to score 169 runs, losing three wickets in their chase at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPiont/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Pakistan on Saturday leveled the T20I series against New Zealand by clinching a nine-run victory in the fifth match held at Gaddafi Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi took four wickets and gave really tough time to the Kiwis.

Opting to field first, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 178 runs for the loss of five wickets. Babar Azam led the scoring for Pakistan with 69 runs, followed by Fakhar Zaman (43) and Usman Khan (31).

From the New Zealand side, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke, and Zak Evans each took one wicket.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

New Zealand:

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi

