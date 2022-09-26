UrduPoint.com

27-player Women U19 Cricket Camp To Begin On Tuesday

Published September 26, 2022

27-player women U19 cricket camp to begin on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 27 women U19 cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan in the U19 High Performance Skills Camp, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday.

Over the course of the 13-day camp, these 27 players will train under the supervision of the academy coaches, the camp will be headed by former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal. The regional academy coaches include Muhammad Kamran Hussain, Tahir Mehmood and Jawad Hamid.

This camp serves an opportunity to the coaches to work on the skills of U19 cricketers and identify players for the inaugural ICC U19 Women's World Cup to be staged in South Africa in January next year.

The players will report at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre later in the evening.

Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick said on Monday :"We had organised talent hunt programme across the country from which we were able to create six cricket associations teams at the U19 level and organised a T20 tournament recently in Muridke.

From the tournament we were able to select 27 players which will undergo a camp at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan.

"The objective of this camp is to enhance the skills of the players so we are better prepared to select a squad for next year's ICC U19 Women's World Cup in South Africa." Player Names (in alphabetical order):Abeera Kaleem, Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Aqsa Hafeez, Aqsa Yousaf, Areesha Noor, Azra Abibullah, Dina Razvi, Eman Fatima, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Javeria Qamar, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Bibi, Muskan Abid, Noor Fatima, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Taskyn Fatima, Tahzeeb Shah, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-Un-Nisa and Zamina TahirSupport Staff: Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Jawad Hamid (assistant coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Tahir Mehmood (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist), Muhammad Usman Shahid (Performance Analyst) and Saboor Ahmed (Strength and Conditioning Coach)

