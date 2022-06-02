2nd Gatorade Trophy Inter-School JTI Tennis championship held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The 2nd Gatorade Trophy Inter-School JTI Tennis championship was held here at Union Club in which more than forty school boys and and girls from four districts of Karachi participated.

Deputy Director Primary education Directorate, Karachi Musharrf Ali Rajpoot was the chief guest, while Assistant Director Mubeena and former Deputy Director Primary Education Rajper also graced the occasion.

STA Beach Tennis Coordinator Erum Bukhari, Sarwar Hussain and Raisa Ashfaq from KTA, and a significant number of sports teachers were also present.

President Karachi Tennis Association Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, in his speech, said that under the Juniors Tennis Initiative (JTI) programme of ITF/PTF, they were organizing 8th Inter School JTI competition.

STA has provided JTI the required equipment, including, nets, poles, rackets and balls, besides arranging regular coaching sessions at various schools and clubs in various districts of Sindh, he added.

Farha Riaz of Education Department is the JTI coordinator of STA for Karachi Region.

Results Muhammad Haseeb of Just Line Government School won Boys' Singles who beat Zeeshan of Khudadad Colony Government School.

Tasbiha Perwaiz beat Mahnoor also from Just Line Government School in Girls' Singles event.