3-day Women Squash Championship To Start On Jan 17

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 08:14 PM

3-day Women Squash championship to start on Jan 17

A 3-day women squash championship with 16 contestants will take place at Hyderabad Gymkhana from January 17 to 19

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A 3-day women squash championship with 16 contestants will take place at Hyderabad Gymkhana from January 17 to 19. The Gymkhana's honourary secretary Sajid Ali Bhutto and Chairman Organizing Committee Zulfiqar Yousfani told a press conference here Saturday that the national level champions would take part in the championship.

According to them, the country's top 3 players including Aamna Fayaz,Madina Zafar and Roshana Mehboob would be among the contending players.Noorul Huda, Zainab Khan, Anum Mustafa, Noorulain Aijaz, Aiman Shahbaz, Komal Khan, Kainat Amir, Alissa Imran, Fehmida Asim, Hira Aqeel, Maira Hussain and Roshail Shaikh were the other players, they added.They informed that the championship's winner would receive a cash prize of Rs100,000.Bhutto and Yousfani said the Gymkhana also wanted to organize national level cricket matches in Hyderabad.

