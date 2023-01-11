UrduPoint.com

30,000 Tickets For R30 With Only 30 Days To Go To Women's T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :With only 30 days to go until the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, fans have an opportunity to watch the best cricketers in the world in action for only 30 South African Rand (R).

Thirty-thousand tickets will be available for R30 across the three host venues, to mark the countdown to the historic cricketing showpiece taking place from 10-26 February, the ICC said in a press release on Wednesday.

The three stadiums will be putting on a spectacular show for the spectators, with entertainment and festivities at the centre of a day out at the cricket. Fans can look out for top South African artists performing at prominent matches, DJs on the decks, giveaways and more, a memorable and inclusive experience for everyone.  Tickets are available at ticket offices at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl and St George's Park in Gqeberha or online at www.t20worldcup.com/tickets while stocks last. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats for this exclusive promotion, which will be running across limited seating areas.  Proteas captain, Dane van Niekerk said: "There is a real buzz in the air for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it is starting to feel very real now. It's not often that you get to watch premium cricket at such a price, especially with some of the world's best cricketers on show. Being a Gqeberha local, I know the experience and atmosphere is going to be electric, fans are going to be in a for treat on and off the field."     ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "It is so exciting that we are only 30 days away until the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when the best cricketers from around the world will compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

The entertaining vibe and activities planned for spectators at matches is not to be missed, so I urge all fans to take advantage of the promotion and be a part of a World Cup before tickets sell out." The excitement for the event has been building, with fans coming out in their numbers to get up close to the silverware as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour driven by Nissan, which has been making stops around the country since November. As one of the most significant women's sporting events in Africa this year, the Women's T20 World Cup edition will be an African first, with South Africa welcoming nine nations; Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and defending champions, Australia to the shores for the first time in the event's history. The anticipation continues as countries start to name their squads, which feature star-studded line-ups and exciting young talent contesting the ultimate prize in T20 cricket. The unprecedented year for women's cricket is gaining momentum with the start of the ICC Under- 19 Women's T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom and Benoni on 14 January. The leading U19 cricketers from 16 nations will be in action, showcasing the future stars of the game. Entry for all the matches is free across both venues.

