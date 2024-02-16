Open Menu

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed Won Gold Medal For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 05:46 PM

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran's Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1 and 14-3 in the final of the +87 kg category in the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Tehran, the capital of Iran

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran's Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1 and 14-3 in the final of the +87 kg category in the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Earlier, Hamza Saeed won against Iran's Amir Mohammad in the semi-final and Iran's Parham Khowari in the quarter-final, according to a news release issued here on Friday .

In the -54 category final, Pakistan's Shahzeb Khan was defeated by an Iranian player.

In the second round of the final, the referee disqualified Shahzeb. Shahzeb won the silver medal.

On the occasion, Hamza Saeed said it was a great honour for me to win the gold medal for Pakistan and be named the best player of the championship.

Renowned athletes from all over the world participated in the Fajr Open, Hamza Saeed said, adding, that our head coach Yusuf Karami gave the best training to all the athletes in preparation for the event.

Silver medalist Shahzeb Khan said that unfortunately he could not win the gold medal, but he will try to win honours for Pakistan by working harder in the future.

In the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, Iran won first place, Pakistan got second place and Kazakhstan got third place. Hamza Saeed was declared the best player of the Fajr Open.

The Pakistani team will also participate in the World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup from February 16th to 19th in Tehran and the Asian Club Taekwondo Championship from February 21st to 22nd.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Tehran Kazakhstan Turkish Lira February Gold Silver Event All From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

4 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

6 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

5 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

5 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

5 minutes ago
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

25 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

32 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

9 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports