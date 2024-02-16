- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed Won Gold Medal For Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 05:46 PM
Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran's Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1 and 14-3 in the final of the +87 kg category in the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Tehran, the capital of Iran
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran's Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1 and 14-3 in the final of the +87 kg category in the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Earlier, Hamza Saeed won against Iran's Amir Mohammad in the semi-final and Iran's Parham Khowari in the quarter-final, according to a news release issued here on Friday .
In the -54 category final, Pakistan's Shahzeb Khan was defeated by an Iranian player.
In the second round of the final, the referee disqualified Shahzeb. Shahzeb won the silver medal.
On the occasion, Hamza Saeed said it was a great honour for me to win the gold medal for Pakistan and be named the best player of the championship.
Renowned athletes from all over the world participated in the Fajr Open, Hamza Saeed said, adding, that our head coach Yusuf Karami gave the best training to all the athletes in preparation for the event.
Silver medalist Shahzeb Khan said that unfortunately he could not win the gold medal, but he will try to win honours for Pakistan by working harder in the future.
In the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, Iran won first place, Pakistan got second place and Kazakhstan got third place. Hamza Saeed was declared the best player of the Fajr Open.
The Pakistani team will also participate in the World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup from February 16th to 19th in Tehran and the Asian Club Taekwondo Championship from February 21st to 22nd.
Recent Stories
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..
Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
More Stories From Sports
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south5 minutes ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe1 hour ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule2 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Multanites ready to host PSL event, says DC2 minutes ago
-
England 31-0 after bowling out India for 445 in third Test3 hours ago
-
Sultan's not to repeat previous mistakes: Khushdil Shah19 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle world title19 hours ago
-
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'21 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday22 hours ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan23 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour23 hours ago