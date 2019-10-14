The meeting of Hyderabad Marshal Arts Alliance of United World Kyokushin Karate Organizations (UWKKO) which held here on Monday in the chair of UWKKO Sindh Iqbal Arbiani has finalized the arrangements of 3rd All Sindh "Azadi Kashmir" Kyokushinn Championship to be organized in Hyderabad on October 25

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of Hyderabad Marshal Arts Alliance of United World Kyokushin Karate Organizations (UWKKO) which held here on Monday in the chair of UWKKO Sindh Iqbal Arbiani has finalized the arrangements of 3rd All Sindh "Azadi Kashmir" Kyokushinn Championship to be organized in Hyderabad on October 25.

They discussed at length the terms and condition of the championship as well as logistic arrangements of the participants karatekas. Iqbal Arbiani informed the meeting that the world chief UWKKO KANCHO A.K. Ismail from South Africa will specially attend the championship, Among others, Shihan Javed Hussain, Shihan Syed Shamim Naqvi, Sensei Qazi Rizwan Ahmed, Sensei Irfan Ali, Sensei Farhat Pervez, Sensei Asif Kazmi and Sensei Irfan Lohar attended the meeting.