3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington Pharma, Diamond Paints Qualify For Main Final

Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints qualified for the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament 2023 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday

Hamza Mawaz Khan's heroics helped Remington Pharma outclass Master Paints/Newage Cables by 10-1 in the first semifinal of the day. Hamza Mawaz Khan was in sublime form and played outstanding polo throughout the semifinal as he fired in five fabulous goals while his teammates Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Basel Faisal Khokhar also played out their hearts and converted a beautiful brace each and Ahmad Zubair Butt struck one goal.

Master Paints/Newage Cables couldn't resist their opponents well, thus conceding huge ten goals against one, scored by Adnan Jalil Azam. Remington Pharma dominated the entire match and kept on scoring in all the chukkers. Master Paints/Newage Cables just made their presence felt in the third chukker, when they converted lone goal of the match, thus Remington Pharma winning the match by a huge margin of 10-1. John Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the match as field umpires.

Nico Roberts shone in Diamond Paints' impressive 10-6 triumph over SQ Seagold Polo in the second semifinal.

Nico Roberts emerged as top scorer from the winning side with superb six goals while another top performer of the side was Mir Shoaib Ahmad, who thrashed in three tremendous goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) converted one goal. Raja Jalal Arslan displayed outstanding mallet and pony skills and fired in four fabulous goals while Omer Asjad Malhi and Shiraz Qureshi scored one goal each for the losing side.

SQ Seagold Polo though started the match well and converted two goals but Diamond Paints made a strong comeback and thrashed in three goals to gain a slight 3-2 lead. Diamond Paints then dominated the second chukker and smashed in five goals against one by SQ Seagold to take a healthy 8-3 lead. They added two more in their tally against one by SQ Seagold to make it 10-4. The only two goals of the fourth and last chukker were converted by SQ Seagold, but they lost the crucial match by 6-10. John Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the match as field umpires.

On Sunday (February 5), the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm while the main final will be played between Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints.

