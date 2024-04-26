Spanish Football Federation Appoints Rocha As President
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Spanish football federation appointed Pedro Rocha as its president on Friday, after disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales stepped down last September.
Rocha, currently under investigation as part of a corruption case involving the federation, had filled the role on an interim basis and was left as the only candidate for the election due to take place in May.
This week the Spanish government resolved to oversee the scandal-hit organisation "in response to the federation's crisis".
"Pedro Rocha has today been proclaimed the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after having received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that governs Spanish football," said the federation in a statement.
"This was agreed by the electoral commission, which met this morning."
When the Spanish government's National Sports Council (CSD) gathered Thursday, deciding to create a committee to oversee the federation, they did not suspend Rocha, which allowed the RFEF to appoint the 69-year-old as chief.
Spain's leading sports court had issued a report saying the RFEF, led by Rocha on an interim basis after Rubiales resigned, had taken decisions "beyond its remit" in that period.
It was the sport court's report that led to Thursday's CSD decision to oversee the federation.
World and European football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA issued a statement Thursday expressing "great concern" at the situation around the RFEF.
"FIFA and UEFA will seek additional information to assess the extent to which the CSD's appointment (of the committee)... may affect the RFEF's obligation to manage its affairs independently and without undue government interference," they said.
Spain are due to host the 2030 World Cup along with with Portugal and Morocco.
Former RFEF president Rubiales eventually quit his post last year after his forcible kiss on the lips of Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso sparked worldwide outrage.
Rubiales and his former vice-president Rocha are both being investigated in the corruption probe.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Sports
-
Father, son killed in firing4 hours ago
-
Victor Boniface: Leverkusen boss Alonso makes you 'up your game'7 hours ago
-
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable victory over UAE11 hours ago
-
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan17 hours ago
-
National Hockey camp to be organized for Azlan Shah tournament18 hours ago
-
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public park: Tarar20 hours ago
-
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs21 hours ago
-
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy unveiled in Islamabad20 hours ago
-
Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March21 hours ago
-
Xavi and Barca remain tied in marriage of convenience20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling C'ship postponed20 hours ago