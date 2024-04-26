Father, son killed in firing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Father and son were shot dead in the Maqsoodabad area of Sarband Police Station in Peshawar by four unidentified gunmen on Friday, Police Control confirmed the incident here on Friday.

The enmity between the accused and the victims of the previous murder is going on, Police said adding that the bodies were shifted to the hospital and a case was registered.

APP/ijz/1230