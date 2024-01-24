Open Menu

AFCON Hosts Ivory Coast Sack Coach Gasset

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM

AFCON hosts Ivory Coast sack coach Gasset

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament, the country's football federation (FIF) announced on Wednesday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament, the country's football federation (FIF) announced on Wednesday.

"The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results," the FIF said in a statement.

The Ivorians suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Equatorial Guinea in their last Group A game on Monday.

The two-time champions need results to go in their favour in Wednesday's final group matches to reach the knock-out phase as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast have only failed to get out of the group phase once in the previous nine editions of the tournament, in 2017.

If the Ivory Coast do squeeze into the last 16, Emerse Fae, one of Gasset's assistants, will take over as interim boss until the end of the tournament.

Frenchman Gasset had been in charge since May 2022 but paid the price for back-to-back group defeats by Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria following an opening 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

There are still multiple scenarios in Groups E and F which would send Ivory Coast through.

Victory for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in their closing Group F game against Zambia would ensure Ivory Coast's place in the next round.

Gasset had indicated after Monday's game he would meet FIF president Yacine Idriss Diallo to discuss his future.

"When you have a scenario like that, bordering on a nightmare, there's not much you can say or do," Gasset said after the match.

The result was the country's heaviest ever home defeat.

Gasset was in his first international coaching job, having spent the rest of his career in France.

His former teams include Montpellier, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne.

Related Topics

Africa Football World France Job Saint-Etienne Montpellier Bordeaux Price Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Zambia Guinea-Bissau Morocco Nigeria May 2017 Best Coach

Recent Stories

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

2 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

6 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

6 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

6 minutes ago
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

11 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

11 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

11 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports