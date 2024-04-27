Fifth T20I: New Zealand opt to field first against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan aimed to restore their honor in the decisive T20I against New Zealand, happening tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) In the final T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand, New Zealand opted to field first at the Gaddafi Stadium this Saturday evening.

With the series standing at 2-1 in favor of New Zealand, Pakistan, despite having a strong team, faces the challenge of leveling the series, given their inability to secure a win in the first match, which was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan has faced defeat in two consecutive matches against a less experienced New Zealand side.

In the fourth T20I, Pakistan fell short of the target of 178 runs set by New Zealand, managing to score only 174/8.

New Zealand's O'Rourke was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 27 runs, while Ben Sears took two wickets for the same number of runs.

There are expectations that pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will be included in the squad.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Pakistan to play without their frontline speedster Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi