Football: Italian Serie A result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Lecce 1 (Krstovic 90+2) Monza 1 (Pessina 90+6-pen)

Playing later (times GMT)

Juventus v Milan (1600), Lazio v Verona (1845)

Sunday

Inter Milan v Torino (1030), Bologna v Udinese ((1300) Napoli v Roma, Atalanta v Empoli (1600), Fiorentina v Sassuolo (1845)

Monday

Genoa v Calgari (1845)

Played Friday

Frosinione 3 (Soule 10-pen, Brescianini 25, Zortea 85) Salernitana 0

