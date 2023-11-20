Open Menu

Al-Fateh Club, Samanabad Club Win 2nd Sports Mela

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Al-Fateh Club, Samanabad Club win 2nd Sports Mela

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Al-Fateh Club and Samanabad Club have won 2nd Sports Mela by defeating their rival teams in Girls’ Badminton and Boys’ Table Tennis contests here on Monday.

A spokesman of district sports department said that the girls’ badminton contests were arranged in al-Fateh Sports Complex where al-Fateh Club won the Mela whereas Star Club grabbed the second position.

The boys’ table tennis contests were organized in Sports Complex Samanabad where Samanabad Club grabbed the first position while Lasal school & College Club stood second.

Meanwhile, Youth Academy stood first with 125 points in boys’ karate competition whereas National Youth Academy grabbed the second position with 60 points.

In girls’ karate competition, youth academy grabbed first position with 10 gold and 2 silver medals while national youth academy stood second with 2 gold and 4 silver medals.

The taekwondo contest was arranged in Crescent Sports Complex where AIC Club stood first while Crescent Club was declared second, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Badminton Gold Silver

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

2 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

3 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

3 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

5 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

6 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

7 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports