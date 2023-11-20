Al-Fateh Club, Samanabad Club win 2nd Sports Mela

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Al-Fateh Club and Samanabad Club have won 2nd Sports Mela by defeating their rival teams in Girls’ Badminton and Boys’ Table Tennis contests here on Monday.

A spokesman of district sports department said that the girls’ badminton contests were arranged in al-Fateh Sports Complex where al-Fateh Club won the Mela whereas Star Club grabbed the second position.

The boys’ table tennis contests were organized in Sports Complex Samanabad where Samanabad Club grabbed the first position while Lasal school & College Club stood second.

Meanwhile, Youth Academy stood first with 125 points in boys’ karate competition whereas National Youth Academy grabbed the second position with 60 points.

In girls’ karate competition, youth academy grabbed first position with 10 gold and 2 silver medals while national youth academy stood second with 2 gold and 4 silver medals.

The taekwondo contest was arranged in Crescent Sports Complex where AIC Club stood first while Crescent Club was declared second, spokesman added.