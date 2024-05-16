Alaphilippe wins Giro 12th stage, Pogacar holds race lead

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday crossing the line alone after a 126km breakaway, as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the race lead

Fano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday crossing the line alone after a 126km breakaway, as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the race lead.

The former double world champion shook off Italian breakaway companion Mirco Maestri on the last climb of the day on the 193 kilometres run north to Fano, along the Adriatic Coast.

"Ah, that feels good!" said Alaphilippe, who is competing in his first Giro, after his first victory in almost a year.

The 31-year-old Soudal-Quick Step rider completed the set of stage wins on the three Grand Tours -- France, Italy and Spain.

After a first attack, 138km from the line, Alaphilippe and Maestri took off together.

The two riders worked together perfectly to keep several groups of pursuers at bay in a hilly stage ideal for breakaways.

Alaphilippe finally left behind his companion 11.5km from the finish in the last sharp climb and then resisted the pursuit from Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narvaez and the Belgian Quinten Hermans, who finished half a minute off the pace.

Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France winner, held onto the leader's pink jersey ahead of Daniel Martinez and Geraint Thomas as the favourites arrived over five minutes after the winner.

For Alaphilippe, who has been plagued by injuries, his return to form comes in the country where he achieved some of his greatest successes, the Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche in 2019 as well as the World Championships in Imola in 2020.