Open Menu

Alaphilippe Wins Giro 12th Stage, Pogacar Holds Race Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Alaphilippe wins Giro 12th stage, Pogacar holds race lead

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday crossing the line alone after a 126km breakaway, as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the race lead

Fano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday crossing the line alone after a 126km breakaway, as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the race lead.

The former double world champion shook off Italian breakaway companion Mirco Maestri on the last climb of the day on the 193 kilometres run north to Fano, along the Adriatic Coast.

"Ah, that feels good!" said Alaphilippe, who is competing in his first Giro, after his first victory in almost a year.

The 31-year-old Soudal-Quick Step rider completed the set of stage wins on the three Grand Tours -- France, Italy and Spain.

After a first attack, 138km from the line, Alaphilippe and Maestri took off together.

The two riders worked together perfectly to keep several groups of pursuers at bay in a hilly stage ideal for breakaways.

Alaphilippe finally left behind his companion 11.5km from the finish in the last sharp climb and then resisted the pursuit from Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narvaez and the Belgian Quinten Hermans, who finished half a minute off the pace.

Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France winner, held onto the leader's pink jersey ahead of Daniel Martinez and Geraint Thomas as the favourites arrived over five minutes after the winner.

For Alaphilippe, who has been plagued by injuries, his return to form comes in the country where he achieved some of his greatest successes, the Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche in 2019 as well as the World Championships in Imola in 2020.

Related Topics

Attack World France Tours Lead Spain Italy 2019 2020 From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

11 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

12 minutes ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

14 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

14 minutes ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

14 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

11 minutes ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

11 minutes ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

11 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

11 minutes ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

11 minutes ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

50 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports