Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:06 PM

Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium renovation in final phase

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The ongoing renovation work of Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium Kakri Ground Lyari has entered into the final phase of completion on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator South Irshad Ali Sodhar.

The work of boxing ring, mat foam, corners, ring rope and ring pool has been completed. Moreover, the water connection in the boxing stadium has been restored while the main gate of the stadium is being plastered. Two new gates are being installed and furniture is being repaired.

After the completion of renovation, the young boxers of Karachi particularly Lyari would have access to the best infrastructure and facilities of the sport of boxing.

They would be benefited from the basic and modern techniques of the sport under the supervision of senior coaches in the new boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Sindh Boxing Association President Muhammad Asghar Baloch thanked the deputy commissioner and administrator for the renovation of Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium.

He said the sport-friendly initiative would play an important role in the development and promotion of boxing in the city.

