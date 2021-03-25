UrduPoint.com
All 35 Team Members Of Pak Cricket Squad Test Negative, Team To Depart On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

All 35 team members of Pak cricket squad test negative, team to depart on Friday

By Sohail Ali All 35 members of the Africa-bound Pakistan cricket squad , including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and, as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a chartered flight tomorrow, Friday morning

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali All 35 members of the Africa-bound Pakistan cricket squad , including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and, as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a chartered flight tomorrow, Friday morning.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April. The side will then depart for Harare, Zimbabwe, for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

On the eve of the team's departure, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq held a virtual media conference Squads: T20I: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) ODI: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) Test: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab) Players Support Personnel - Mansoor Rana (Manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Col (retd) Khalid Mahmood (security manager), Malang Ali (masseur), Raza Kitchlew (Digital and media manager), Dr Riaz Ahmed (team doctor), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Yasir Malik (strength & conditioning coach) and Younis Khan (batting coach).

Tour schedule (Zimbabwe tour itinerary to be announced in due course): 2 April - 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria 4 April - 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 7 April - 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria 10 April - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria.

