Amjad Aziz Malik receives greetings on award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sports journalists and members of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa greeted Amjad Aziz Malik for receiving the prestigious Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali presented the award to Amjad Ali Malik.

This is the first time a sports journalist has been recognized with such a high honor in Pakistan.

This recognition was part of the Civil Awards ceremony on Pakistan Day, where 59 citizens were honored for their outstanding contributions to various fields, including sports journalism.

Amjad Aziz Malik expressed his gratitude for the award and praised the President of Pakistan for the recognition.

Members of the sports journalism community visited Amjad Aziz Malik to show their support and admiration for his dedication to the profession.

Chairman Rules and Constitution of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad, former Test scorer and Senior Sports Journalist and Executive Member Pakistan Sports Federation Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Senior Sports Journalist and Member Executive Imran Yousafzai, President Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakistan Asim Sheraz Khan, Vice President Nadir Khwajah, Secretary General Shahid Khan Afridi, Senior Sports Journalists Azmat Ullah, Shehzad Mehmood, Saad bin Owas, Kaleem Qurashi, Hashim Khan, Farhan Ullah Khalil, Political Analyst and Writers Professor Dr.

Jalal, Writer Daud Khan visited Ajmad Aziz Malik’s China Window and garlanded him.

He has been serving as a sports journalist for over 40 years and has authored numerous books on sports journalism. He is author of more than 17 valuable books, 18th in the pipeline, on sports journalism

Amjad Aziz Malik pledged to continue promoting the positive image of Pakistan through his work in the future.