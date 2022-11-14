Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools concluded

The closing ceremony of the Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence was held at Danish School Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The closing ceremony of the Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence was held at Danish school Hasilpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich distributed shields and trophies to the teams that achieved significant success in various sports competitions held among Danish Schools and the Centers of Excellence.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Danish Schools Sports event was a wonderful government initiative. He said that our youth were talented and gifted.

"They should actively participate in sports activities along with studies," said the deputy commissioner.

On this occasion, the Principal Danish School, Hasilpur said that the students had achieved a significant success in sports at the national and international levels and had also been brilliant in the field of education.