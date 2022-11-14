UrduPoint.com

Annual Sports, 2022 Of Danish Schools Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools concluded

The closing ceremony of the Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence was held at Danish School Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The closing ceremony of the Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence was held at Danish school Hasilpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich distributed shields and trophies to the teams that achieved significant success in various sports competitions held among Danish Schools and the Centers of Excellence.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Danish Schools Sports event was a wonderful government initiative. He said that our youth were talented and gifted.

"They should actively participate in sports activities along with studies," said the deputy commissioner.

On this occasion, the Principal Danish School, Hasilpur said that the students had achieved a significant success in sports at the national and international levels and had also been brilliant in the field of education.

Related Topics

Sports Education Bahawalpur Hasilpur Event Government

Recent Stories

EU Sees Belarus Trying to Show Independence Over U ..

EU Sees Belarus Trying to Show Independence Over Ukraine Conflict - Top Austrian ..

1 minute ago
 Biden, Xi summit seek to avoid conflict in hours-l ..

Biden, Xi summit seek to avoid conflict in hours-long summit talks

1 minute ago
 Truckers' Strike to Cost Spain Hundreds of Million ..

Truckers' Strike to Cost Spain Hundreds of Millions Euros Per Day - Reports

2 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Confirms Readiness to Conti ..

NATO Secretary General Confirms Readiness to Continue Support, Arms Deliveries t ..

2 minutes ago
 Croatia Sets Conditions for Granting Bosnia and He ..

Croatia Sets Conditions for Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina EU Candidate Status

2 minutes ago
 Biden Objects in Xi Meeting to China's 'Coercive' ..

Biden Objects in Xi Meeting to China's 'Coercive' Actions Toward Taiwan - White ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.