Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025 In Doubt As India Refuses To Play Over Pakistan’s Leadership Of ACC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:17 PM

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ACC

A senior BCCI official says Indian team cannot participate in a tournament overseen by a Pakistani minister  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) The future of this year’s Asia Cup remains uncertain after India reportedly decided to withdraw from the tournament due to ongoing political tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to participate in the Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled for September, as well as the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, set to take place in June in Sri Lanka.

The BCCI's decision is reportedly linked to Pakistan’s leadership role in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

A senior BCCI official, quoted in the reports, stated that the Indian team cannot participate in a tournament overseen by a Pakistani minister.

As of now, the BCCI has only verbally communicated its withdrawal from the women’s event to the ACC and has placed other ACC tournaments on hold. The board is said to be in continuous consultation with the Indian government regarding its participation in regional cricket events led by Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka Board Of Control For Cricket In India June September Media Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports