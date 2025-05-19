Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ACC

(@Abdulla99267510)

A senior BCCI official says Indian team cannot participate in a tournament overseen by a Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) The future of this year’s Asia Cup remains uncertain after India reportedly decided to withdraw from the tournament due to ongoing political tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to participate in the Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled for September, as well as the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, set to take place in June in Sri Lanka.

The BCCI's decision is reportedly linked to Pakistan’s leadership role in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

A senior BCCI official, quoted in the reports, stated that the Indian team cannot participate in a tournament overseen by a Pakistani minister.

As of now, the BCCI has only verbally communicated its withdrawal from the women’s event to the ACC and has placed other ACC tournaments on hold. The board is said to be in continuous consultation with the Indian government regarding its participation in regional cricket events led by Pakistan.