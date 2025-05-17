PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 delivers a blockbuster showdown as Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings collide in a high-octane clash that could decide the final playoff spots. The HBL PSL returns to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for Match 27 that will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Peshawar's batting might prevail? Or will Karachi's star batters prove decisive? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 27, Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi played 23 matches against Karachi Kings and won 17. So, Peshawar Zalmi is the favourite to win the 27th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36, for a 37.89% win percentage. The Kings were the champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their 4th match in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

The 5th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 was against Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 6th match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 was against Islamabad. United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 143 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi again faced Multan Sultans in their eighth match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They were all out in the last over, scoring just 108 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in 13 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 42 balls left.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match of the season against Multan Sultans. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their 2nd match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

The sixth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Karachi Kings restricted the Gladiators to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Karachi Kings again faced Multan Sultans in their seventh match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Kings scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

They restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.

Karachi Kings played against Lahore Qalandars again this season in their eighth match. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs under the DLS method because of bad weather. Karachi Kings were given the target of 168 runs which they achieved in the 15th over at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets with three balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Review how Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings perform at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played eight matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and once against Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Quetta Gladiators, once to Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -0.082 and is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with 8 points.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played eight matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and once against Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, but losing to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United. Their net Run Rate is currently +0.433 with 10 points, the Kings are in 2nd place in the PSL 10 Points table.

PSL 10 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 27.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 27 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 27 will be among the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 27.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 27 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 27 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 27 will include the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 27.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 27. However, Karachi Kings are playing well this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 27th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 27, Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, May 17, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.