Karachi Kings Down Peshawar To Qualify For Playoffs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2025 | 12:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Karachi Kings outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs in a high-scoring encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a mammoth total of 237 for 4, courtesy of a blistering 86 off 50 balls by skipper David Warner and a rapid 72 off 42 by James Vince.
The pair stitched together a 162-run stand for the second wicket after Ben McDermott fell for a golden duck. Khushdil Shah provided the late fireworks with an explosive unbeaten 43 off just 15 deliveries, while Mohammad Nabi smashed 26 off 10 balls to cap off the innings.
Despite Luke Wood's disciplined spell of 2 for 19, Zalmi’s bowling unit struggled, with Ali Raza and Arif Yaqoob managing a wicket apiece but conceding heavily.
In reply, Zalmi gave a spirited chase, led by a scintillating 94 off 49 balls from captain Babar Azam. Saim Ayub supported with 47, but regular wickets and tight death overs restricted Zalmi to 214 for 5 in their 20 overs.
Karachi’s bowling was spearheaded by Abbas Afridi, who took two vital wickets, while Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali chipped in with one each. A crucial run-out of Babar Azam in the 18th over all but sealed the game for the Kings.
The win helped Karachi Kings make it the playoffs while Peshawar Zalmi remain under pressure in their pursuit of a playoff.
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar acknowledged his team’s shortcomings in the match, stressing the need for better execution and learning from mistakes as they gear up for a crucial fixture against Lahore Qalandars.
Speaking after the match, Babar said, “We leaked extra runs and they ended up scoring above par. When we don’t follow our bowling plans and fail to field accordingly, these results are expected. There’s always room for improvement.”
He praised the opposition’s partnership between Warner and Vince but emphasized the need for Zalmi to quickly address their flaws. “Our bowlers have the skills, but they couldn’t execute them properly. No-balls and dropped catches at critical moments proved costly.”
Babar highlighted the lack of effective partnerships as a key factor in their defeat. “We had belief in our ability to chase the total and were ahead by the 10th over, but they came back strongly and we couldn’t maintain momentum.”
The skipper remained hopeful despite the loss. “With back-to-back matches ahead, we need to focus on the positives and give our best in the upcoming game.”
Meanwhile, cricket fans expressed disappointment over Babar narrowly missing out on a century, with one noting, “The game looked like it was slipping, but Babar’s innings was a drought-breaking, well-deserved effort.”
Another supporter pointed out the costly end-game lapse: “The last two overs, where 52 runs were conceded, turned the match. But credit to Zalmi for the fight.”
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi Kings down Peshawar to qualify for playoffs2 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs4 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar9 hours ago
-
PSB honours medal-winning athletes with cash awards worth Rs 20.75m10 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings boosted by return of six overseas players for PSL 10 remainder1 day ago
-
PSB honours medal-winning athletes with cash awards worth Rs 20.75m1 day ago
-
Federal Cup Tennis Championships resumes Saturday1 day ago
-
Shakeeb, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars squad2 days ago
-
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Lahore Qalandars2 days ago
-
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad2 days ago
-
George Munsey joins Karachi Kings2 days ago