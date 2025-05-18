Karachi Kings down Peshawar to qualify for playoffs

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Karachi Kings outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs in a high-scoring encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a mammoth total of 237 for 4, courtesy of a blistering 86 off 50 balls by skipper David Warner and a rapid 72 off 42 by James Vince.

The pair stitched together a 162-run stand for the second wicket after Ben McDermott fell for a golden duck. Khushdil Shah provided the late fireworks with an explosive unbeaten 43 off just 15 deliveries, while Mohammad Nabi smashed 26 off 10 balls to cap off the innings.

Despite Luke Wood's disciplined spell of 2 for 19, Zalmi’s bowling unit struggled, with Ali Raza and Arif Yaqoob managing a wicket apiece but conceding heavily.

In reply, Zalmi gave a spirited chase, led by a scintillating 94 off 49 balls from captain Babar Azam. Saim Ayub supported with 47, but regular wickets and tight death overs restricted Zalmi to 214 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Karachi’s bowling was spearheaded by Abbas Afridi, who took two vital wickets, while Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali chipped in with one each. A crucial run-out of Babar Azam in the 18th over all but sealed the game for the Kings.

The win helped Karachi Kings make it the playoffs while Peshawar Zalmi remain under pressure in their pursuit of a playoff.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar acknowledged his team’s shortcomings in the match, stressing the need for better execution and learning from mistakes as they gear up for a crucial fixture against Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking after the match, Babar said, “We leaked extra runs and they ended up scoring above par. When we don’t follow our bowling plans and fail to field accordingly, these results are expected. There’s always room for improvement.”

He praised the opposition’s partnership between Warner and Vince but emphasized the need for Zalmi to quickly address their flaws. “Our bowlers have the skills, but they couldn’t execute them properly. No-balls and dropped catches at critical moments proved costly.”

Babar highlighted the lack of effective partnerships as a key factor in their defeat. “We had belief in our ability to chase the total and were ahead by the 10th over, but they came back strongly and we couldn’t maintain momentum.”

The skipper remained hopeful despite the loss. “With back-to-back matches ahead, we need to focus on the positives and give our best in the upcoming game.”

Meanwhile, cricket fans expressed disappointment over Babar narrowly missing out on a century, with one noting, “The game looked like it was slipping, but Babar’s innings was a drought-breaking, well-deserved effort.”

Another supporter pointed out the costly end-game lapse: “The last two overs, where 52 runs were conceded, turned the match. But credit to Zalmi for the fight.”