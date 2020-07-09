UrduPoint.com
Asian Cricket Council Working To Reschedule T20 Cup In June 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Asian Cricket Council working to reschedule T20 Cup in June 2021

New Delhi, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Asian cricket Council said Thursday they were working to reschedule the postponed Asia Cup T20 tournament in Sri Lanka in June 2021.

The tournament, which had been scheduled for September and hosted by Pakistan in a neutral venue, is the latest sporting event to have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to holding the Asia Cup," the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

"Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff and commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant." The ACC added: "Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021.

"The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same."The International Cricket Council is also expected to soon decide on the future of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November in Australia.

