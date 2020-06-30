UrduPoint.com
Australia Still Eyeing One-day England Tour: Finch

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:16 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia are still preparing to tour England, white-ball cricket captain Aaron Finch said Tuesday, even as the pandemic forced the postponement of a series against Zimbabwe slated for August.

The team were "conscious of being ultra-flexible" under the coronavirus restrictions but were still mentally preparing to head to England for a planned limited-overs tour, Finch said.

"As a player I know that in my mind I am preparing to go to England and play," he said.

"Whether that happens -- we'll wait and see." Even in Australia, which has dealt well in suppressing the virus, the recent spike of cases in Melbourne was proof players could never be certain when they would play again, he added.

"There might be a tour [which] comes up at relatively short notice because we can get there and that'll be brilliant." "Whatever it takes... whatever we have to do get a game up and going is in the best interest of world cricket." Earlier on Tuesday Australia postponed the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

The games against Zimbabwe were scheduled for August 9, 12 and 15.

